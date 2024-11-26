RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Rushed To Apollo Hospital In Chennai, Condition Stable

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | PTI

The Reservre Bank governor Shaktikanta Das was rushed to apollo hospital in chennai after he experienced chest pain early today, on Tuesday, 26 november.

According to the reports citing hospital officials, Governor's condition has stabalised after being admitted to the private hospitals.

The RBI spokesperson, said 'Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern.'