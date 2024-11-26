RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Rushed To Apollo Hospital In Chennai, Condition Stable

The Reservre Bank governor Shaktikanta Das was rushed to apollo hospital in chennai after he experienced chest pain early today, on Tuesday, 26 november.
According to the reports citing hospital officials, Governor's condition has stabalised after being admitted to the private hospitals.
The RBI spokesperson, said 'Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern.'
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 16 Years On Since 26/11 Terror Attacks, Coastal Security Continues To Face Critical Problems
Chandigarh: Crude Bombs Hurled At Club Owned By Renowned Punjabi Singer In Sector 26, 2 Blasts Reported; Visuals Surface
'Stop Crying': Simi Garewal SLAMS Swara Bhasker, Sanjay Raut & Opposition Leaders Blaming EVMs After Losing Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra: Panhala Fort To Get India's First 'Fort-Specific' Disaster Management Plan In December 2024