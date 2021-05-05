RBI governor focuses on small borrowers and lenders, health sector institutions in stimulus measures

Small borrowers and lenders, health sector institutions and stability of market liquidity were the key focus areas of the RBI’s policy announcements.

Satish Kumar, Research Analyst, Choice Broking, said: The RBI announced restructuring 2.O for small borrowers (individuals & MSMEs) and also announced term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 cr for lending to emergency health services providers. Term liquidity of Rs10,000 cr announced for SFB and further SFB’s credit to MFI will be considered at priority sector lending. Govt to purchase of Rs35,000 of G-Sec to maintain market liquidity.

Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS, Hem Securities said the RBI has reassured the small and impacted sectors of the economy through various liquidity and restructuring measures like continuation of on tap liquidity window at concessional rates, SLTRO & categorization under Priority Sector Lending. "It has also targeted softening of yield curves along with liquidity support to the economy through GSAP 1.0 (Government Securities Acquisition Programme). While the RBI Governor has expressed concerns about the prevailing covid situation & mixed high frequency indicators in April, the measures announced today might not give a major boost to the equity markets but are likely to provide downside support & will act as a confidence booster," Nigam added.