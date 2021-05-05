RBI governor announces term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 cr to boost emergency healthcare

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on-tap special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore to be made available to banks at repo rate with up to 3 year tenor to ramp up COVID related healthcare infrastructure.
The RBI has decided will purchase G-sec for Rs 35,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 on May 20, RBI Governor Das said.
Small Finance Banks (SFB) will be permitted to lend to small MFI's with asset size of Rs 500 crore. This facility will be available till 31st March'22. Das said, "The moost vulnerable category of borrowers are small borrowers, MSMEs in current environment. Borrowers must be standard as on March 31,2021 to be eligible for Resolution framework 2.0."
