RBI governor announces term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 cr to boost emergency healthcare

The RBI has decided will purchase G-sec for Rs 35,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 on May 20, RBI Governor Das said.

Small Finance Banks (SFB) will be permitted to lend to small MFI's with asset size of Rs 500 crore. This facility will be available till 31st March'22. Das said, "The moost vulnerable category of borrowers are small borrowers, MSMEs in current environment. Borrowers must be standard as on March 31,2021 to be eligible for Resolution framework 2.0."

