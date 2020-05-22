RBI extends EMI moratorium on term loans for another three months

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor on Friday held a press conference to announce various measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Das announced that the EMI moratorium on term loans, which the RBI had announced in its earlier presser, has now been extended by another three months that is from June 1 to August 31, 2020.

"In the view of the extension of coronavirus lockdown and continuing disruption on account of COVID-19, these measures are being further extended by another 3 months from June 1 to Aug 31," Das said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on March 27 allowed banks and financial institutions to offer a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments of all term loans outstanding as on March 1 to help mitigate hardship faced by borrowers.

"All commercial banks (including regional rural banks, small finance banks and local area banks), co-operative banks, all -India Financial Institutions, and NBFCs (including housing finance companies and micro-finance institutions) ("lending institutions") are being permitted to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020," the RBI had said.