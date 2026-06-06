 RBI Extends Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman’s Term by Two Years
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RBI Extends Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman’s Term by Two Years

The Union government has extended RBI deputy governor Swaminathan Janakiraman’s tenure for two more years from June 26, 2026. Janakiraman, handling supervision, inspection, consumer protection, financial inclusion, and HR, joined the central bank in 2023 after nearly 35 years at State Bank of India and holds an executive MBA from NIBM, Chennai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 06, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
RBI Extends Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman’s Term by Two Years

The Union government has extended the term of Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Swaminathan Janakiraman for an additional two years, effective June 26, 2026, the RBI announced on Friday.

Swaminathan Janakiraman, the senior-most deputy governor, first assumed office on June 26, 2023. He oversees critical departments, including supervision, inspection, consumer education and protection, financial inclusion, and human resources.

An executive MBA graduate from the National Institute of Business Management, Chennai, Janakiraman spent nearly three-and-a-half decades at State Bank of India before taking on the role of RBI deputy governor.

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