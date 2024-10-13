 RBI Directs Payment Service Providers To Enhance Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Directs Payment Service Providers To Enhance Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities

RBI Directs Payment Service Providers To Enhance Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities

This includes payment infrastructure such as Point-of-Sale (POS) machines, which should be user-friendly for persons with various disabilities.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
article-image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new guidelines aimed at improving the accessibility of digital payment systems for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

RBI's Guidelines To Aid PwDs

With digital payment systems becoming increasingly popular among all segments of the population, including differently-abled individuals, the RBI's latest guidelines urge payment system participants (PSPs)--comprising banks and authorized non-bank payment providers--to review and modify their payment systems and devices to ensure ease of access for PwDs.

This includes payment infrastructure such as Point-of-Sale (POS) machines, which should be user-friendly for persons with various disabilities.

FPJ Shorts
CISCE Date Sheet 2025: ICSE, ISC Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon
CISCE Date Sheet 2025: ICSE, ISC Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon
Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach After Disastrous IPL 2024
Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach After Disastrous IPL 2024
'This Is Very Disrespectful': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Fans Shouting Karan Aujla's Name During Her Stage Appearance In Chandigarh (VIDEO)
'This Is Very Disrespectful': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Fans Shouting Karan Aujla's Name During Her Stage Appearance In Chandigarh (VIDEO)
Father-Son Duo's Music Video On Atif Aslam's 'Aadat' Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'Best Fusion Ever'
Father-Son Duo's Music Video On Atif Aslam's 'Aadat' Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'Best Fusion Ever'
Read Also
RBI MPC Decisions Affecting Common Man: UPI Lite Wallet Limit Increased To ₹5,000; Per Transaction...
article-image
Read Also
DHFL-Yes Bank Case: Court Grants Bail To Kapil Wadhawan, Cites Delay In Trial
article-image

Focus On Needed Modifications

The guidelines emphasize adherence to the Accessibility Standards set forth by the Ministry of Finance. While carrying out necessary modifications to payment systems, PSPs are advised to ensure that these changes do not compromise the security aspects of their payment infrastructure.

The RBI has mandated PSPs to submit a comprehensive report within one month of the issuance of this circular, detailing the systems or devices that require modification.

The report should also include a time-bound action plan for implementing these changes. PSPs are required to send the action plan to the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, Reserve Bank of India, at dpssfeedback@rbi.org.in.

Read Also
Bandhan Bank Shares Rockets More Than 11% On BSE After RBI Gives Green Light On New CEO Appointment
article-image

Additionally, the submission should identify a Nodal Officer to serve as the point of contact for any further queries or clarifications.

This directive builds on the RBI's existing Master Circular on Customer Service in Banks, which mandates scheduled commercial banks to provide inclusive banking services for PwDs.

Additionally, the guidelines align with the "Accessibility Standards and Guidelines for Banking Sector," which were issued by the Ministry of Finance on February 2, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Directs Payment Service Providers To Enhance Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities

RBI Directs Payment Service Providers To Enhance Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities

'Flats Worth ₹5 Crore Sold Like Hot Cakes': Developer Claims Sale Of 900 Units In Gurugram During...

'Flats Worth ₹5 Crore Sold Like Hot Cakes': Developer Claims Sale Of 900 Units In Gurugram During...

'He Earned The Love Of Billions': Harsh Goenka Reminisces Ratan Tata Richness Beyond Numbers

'He Earned The Love Of Billions': Harsh Goenka Reminisces Ratan Tata Richness Beyond Numbers

Pfizer Fizzes Out: From Pandemic Pandemonium To Stunted Growth

Pfizer Fizzes Out: From Pandemic Pandemonium To Stunted Growth

When Mahindra Met Magnus Carlsen: Anand Mahindra At Tech Mahindra Global Chess League

When Mahindra Met Magnus Carlsen: Anand Mahindra At Tech Mahindra Global Chess League