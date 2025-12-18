 RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Eight Banks Lower Loan Rates; How Your EMI Will Be Affected
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Eight Banks Lower Loan Rates; How Your EMI Will Be Affected

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Eight Banks Lower Loan Rates; How Your EMI Will Be Affected

Following RBI’s 25-basis-point repo rate cut, eight banks have reduced loan interest rates. Immediate EMI relief depends on your loan benchmark: EBLR and RLLR loans benefit quickly, while MCLR-linked loans see reductions only at the next reset date. Borrowers should check their loan type to understand when savings will apply.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Following RBI’s 25-basis-point repo rate cut, eight banks have reduced loan interest rates. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down to 5.25 percent. This move has raised expectations among borrowers that their EMI burden might reduce. Following this cut, eight major banks – SBI, Canara Bank, PNB, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra – have already lowered their interest rates. This reduction may benefit home loan, auto loan, and personal loan borrowers.

EBLR, RLLR, and MCLR: What They Mean

However, not everyone will see an immediate drop in EMI. Whether your loan benefits immediately depends on the benchmark your loan is linked to – EBLR, RLLR, or MCLR.

Read Also
RBI’s Repo Rate Cut & Dovish Stance Creates Scope For Further Easing In FY27 If Growth Weakens:...
article-image

EBLR (External Benchmark Linked Lending Rate) is tied to external market rates such as the RBI repo rate or treasury bill yields. Loans linked to EBLR see interest changes almost instantly when the repo rate changes.

FPJ Shorts
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

RLLR (Repo Linked Lending Rate) is a type of EBLR linked specifically to the repo rate. Changes in the repo rate directly affect RLLR, offering borrowers quick relief.

MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) is the minimum rate banks can charge for loans. MCLR-linked loans do not immediately benefit from repo cuts. The impact is felt only at the next reset date, which is usually after 6–12 months.

Read Also
Home Loan Balance Transfer: Smart Way To Reduce EMIs & Save More
article-image

Recent Rate Cuts by Banks

Several banks have already reduced their benchmark rates. For example, Canara Bank and PNB cut their RLLR by 25 and 25–30 basis points, respectively. SBI lowered both EBLR and RLLR by 25 basis points. Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra also reduced their rates, benefiting various types of loans. Bank of Maharashtra specifically reduced home loan rates to 7.10 percent and car loans to 7.45 percent, waiving processing fees as well.

Read Also
Home Loan Rates Stoop Low Before RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut Glory, Mimic Covid-19 Price Patterns
article-image

Check Your Loan Benchmark

To know whether your loan will see an immediate reduction in EMI, check your loan statement for the interest rate type or contact your bank’s customer care. This will tell you whether your loan is linked to EBLR, RLLR, or MCLR and how soon you can benefit from the RBI’s repo rate cut.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations

SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations

MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Eight Banks Lower Loan Rates; How Your EMI Will Be Affected

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Eight Banks Lower Loan Rates; How Your EMI Will Be Affected

Meesho Share Turns Multibagger In Just 7 Days, Stock Jumps Over 110% From IPO Price To Record High

Meesho Share Turns Multibagger In Just 7 Days, Stock Jumps Over 110% From IPO Price To Record High

India Hits 709 Million Active UPI QRs, Logs 59 Billion Transactions

India Hits 709 Million Active UPI QRs, Logs 59 Billion Transactions