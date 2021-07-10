RBI asks banks to send employees on 10-day surprise mandatory leave

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to compulsorily send employees posted in sensitive areas of operation on ‘mandatory leave’ for a few days (not less than 10 working days). This has to be done without giving the employees any prior intimation, as per the RBI circular. This is being done as per the central bank's revised risk management guidelines.

"Employees posted in sensitive positions or areas of operation shall be compulsorily sent on leave for a few days (not less than 10 working days) in a single spell every year, without giving any prior intimation to these employees, thereby maintaining an element of surprise," the RBI said in a circular dated July 9, 2021.

"Banks shall ensure that the employees, while on mandatory leave, do not have access to any physical or virtual resources related to their work responsibilities, with the exception of internal/ corporate email which is usually available to all employees for general purposes," it added.

RBI said the revised instructions shall be applicable to all the banks and they shall comply with these instructions within six months from the date of issue of this circular.