 RBI Approves Re-Appointment Of Kaizad Bharucha As Whole-time Director At HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Whole-time Director (Deputy Managing Director) for another three-year term, effective April 19, 2026. The approval was communicated by the RBI on January 20, 2026. HDFC Bank shares closed at ₹931.15 on BSE, up 0.38% from the previous close.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Tuesday said that the RBI has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as a whole-time director on the bank's board.

In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said, "The RBI, vide its communication dated January 20, 2026, has given approval for the re-appointment of Mr. Kaizad Bharucha as the Whole-time Director (Deputy Managing Director) of the Bank for a further period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. April 19, 2026." Shares of HDFC Bank closed at Rs 931.15, up 0.38 per cent over the previous close on BSE. 

