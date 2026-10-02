RBI Appoints Sudhakar Malli As New Executive Director; To Oversee Department Of Supervision

Sudhakar Malli has taken charge as RBI Executive Director with responsibility for the Department of Supervision (Supervisory Assessment) | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 2, 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday appointed Sudhakar Malli as Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 1.

According to the central bank, prior to his promotion as ED, Sudhakar served as Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the Department of Supervision in the Reserve Bank.

As Executive Director, Sudhakar will look after the Department of Supervision (Supervisory Assessment).

“Sudhakar is a career central banker with around three decades of experience. He has extensive experience in the supervision of banks, non-banking financial companies and co-operative banks, spanning over two and a half decades,” said the RBI.

He also has around five years of supervisory experience in overseas jurisdictions and also worked in the area of Currency Management.

Sudhakar holds a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

Other Recent RBI Appointments

Last month, the RBI appointed Suman Ray as Executive Director (ED) with immediate effect. Prior to being promoted as ED, Ray was serving as Regional Director for Maharashtra. As Executive Director, Ray looks after the Department of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation and Premises Department.

According to a central bank statement, Ray has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank, having worked in several areas including Currency Management, Financial Inclusion, Payment and Settlement System, Consumer Education and Protection, and Human Resources. Ray also served as Secretary to the Western Area Local Board.

Monisha Chakraborty Appointed ED

In August, the RBI appointed Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director (ED). Chakraborty will look after the Foreign Exchange Department and the Financial Markets Regulation Department.

Also Watch:

As a career central banker, she has experience of over three decades in the RBI, having worked in the areas of supervision, foreign exchange, and government and bank accounts. She was associated with a technical Committee set up to review the format of the RBI’s Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss account. Chakraborty has also served as Banking Ombudsman.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)