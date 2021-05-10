RBI appoints Jose Kattoor as Executive Director

As ED, Kattoor will look after Human Resource Management Department, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department and Rajbhasha Department.

In his three decades of service, he has served in communication, human resource management, financial inclusion, supervision, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank.

He holds a Post Graduate qualification from Institute of Rural Management, Anand, Bachelor of Law from Gujarat University, and Advanced Management Program (AMP) from Wharton School of Business, Pennsylvania, besides having earned professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).