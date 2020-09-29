RBI appoints director on board of Dhanlaxmi Bank

Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Tuesday said the RBI has appointed its General Manager D K Kashyap on the board of the bank for two years.

However, the bank did not disclose the reason for appointment of the RBI's nominee of its board.

In a regulatory filing, Dhanlaxmi Bank said the banking sector regulator through a letter dated September 28, 2020, has appointed D K Kashyap, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Bengaluru Regional Office as Additional Director on the board of the bank.

The appointment is for a period of two years with effect from September 28, 2020, to September 27, 2022, or till further orders, whichever is earlier, it said.

The RBI usually does not appoint its nominee on the boards of private banks unless there are exceptional circumstances to avoid any conflict of interest.