RBI Announces ₹25,000 Crore Overnight VRR Auction, Will Banks Borrow More Despite Surplus Liquidity?

The RBI will conduct a ₹25,000 crore overnight Variable Rate Repo auction on July 8 to manage short-term liquidity. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a Rs 25,000 crore overnight Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction on Wednesday, July 8, to manage short-term liquidity in the banking system. The move comes after the central bank reviewed the current and evolving liquidity conditions and decided that additional liquidity support may be required.

The auction will take place between 9:30 am and 10:00 am under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF). Banks that borrow funds through this auction will have to repay them on July 9.

How It Works

A Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction allows banks to borrow money from the RBI by pledging government securities as collateral.

Unlike a fixed-rate repo, banks bid for funds by quoting the interest rate they are willing to pay. The RBI then accepts bids based on market conditions. This tool helps the central bank add liquidity to the banking system whenever needed and ensures that short-term interest rates remain stable.

Liquidity Still Comfortable

The latest auction comes even though liquidity in the banking system remains comfortable. According to RBI data, surplus liquidity stood at around Rs 1.19 lakh crore as of July 6.

The previous overnight VRR auction, held on July 7, received a weak response from banks. Against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore, banks bid for only Rs 1,135 crore. The RBI accepted the full amount at a cut-off and weighted average rate of 5.26 percent.

The low participation suggested that banks already had enough funds and did not need additional borrowing from the central bank.

Why It Matters?

Since June, the RBI has infused more than Rs 6 lakh crore through overnight and seven-day VRR auctions to ensure that adequate liquidity remains available in the banking system.

Market participants will now closely watch Wednesday's auction to see whether banks increase their borrowing or continue to stay away, which would indicate that liquidity conditions remain more than sufficient.