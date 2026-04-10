RBI Announces ₹2 Lakh Crore VRRR Auction, Moves To Absorb Excess Liquidity From Banking System

RBI Conducts ₹2 Lakh Crore Liquidity Absorption. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction worth Rs 2 lakh crore. This will be a 7-day operation, with the reversal scheduled for April 17.

This step is taken to absorb extra money (liquidity) lying in the banking system. Too much liquidity can affect interest rates and financial stability.

What Is VRRR And Why It Matters?

A VRRR auction is a tool used by the RBI to take out excess funds from banks. When banks have surplus money, they park it with the RBI and earn interest.

By doing this, the RBI ensures that interest rates stay within its target range. It also helps maintain balance in the financial system and avoids sudden volatility.

Shift In RBI’s Liquidity Strategy

This move comes after the RBI revised its liquidity management framework. Earlier, 14-day VRR and VRRR operations were key tools.

Now, the RBI mainly uses 7-day VRR/VRRR operations, along with other short-term options ranging from overnight to 14 days. These are used based on the system’s liquidity needs.

The focus is now on more flexible and short-term liquidity management instead of longer-duration operations.

Government Borrowing Adds To Liquidity Dynamics

At the same time, the RBI is managing the Government of India’s borrowing programme. For the first half (April–September) of FY27, the government plans to borrow Rs 8.20 lakh crore.

This is part of the total Rs 16.09 lakh crore borrowing plan for the year, revised after bond switches. Around 51 percent of the total borrowing will happen in the first half.

The borrowing will include dated securities and Rs 15,000 crore worth of Sovereign Green Bonds.

Aim: Stability In Financial System

Overall, the RBI’s action is aimed at controlling excess liquidity, keeping interest rates stable, and ensuring smooth functioning of the financial system.

Such measures are important to maintain confidence in markets and support economic stability.