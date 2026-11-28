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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a uniform, time-bound regulatory framework allowing banks to place debit holds on transactions assessed as highly suspicious, strengthening measures against cybercrime, financial fraud and terrorist financing.

The directions, which must come into effect no later than July 1, 2027, establish a standard operating procedure (SOP) for identifying suspicious banking activities while protecting genuine customers from unnecessary inconvenience.

RBI Defines Highly Suspicious Accounts And Money Mule Activities

Under the new framework, banks can initiate debit holds on accounts suspected of receiving, layering or transferring proceeds generated through criminal offences, financial fraud or transactions involving terrorist financing.

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The classification covers accounts used by individuals on their own behalf, knowingly or unknowingly, as well as money mule accounts.

The RBI defines a money mule account as one used on behalf of another person to receive, layer or transfer illicit proceeds or facilitate transactions involving terrorist financing, irrespective of whether the account holder is aware of such activities.

However, the central bank clarified that not every account involving suspicious transactions automatically qualifies as a highly suspicious account requiring further intervention.

Banks must deploy appropriate technological solutions and objective assessment parameters to detect potentially fraudulent transactions while minimising the risk of incorrectly flagging legitimate banking activities.

Banks Must Notify Customers And Maintain Debit Hold Records

Under the prescribed SOP, banks must promptly notify affected account holders through digital communication channels, provided their mobile numbers or email addresses are available.

Where digital communication is unavailable, banks must notify customers by the end of the next working day.

Lenders must also maintain comprehensive records of amounts and accounts placed under debit hold for five years from the date of initiating the restriction.

These records must include the dates on which debit holds were imposed and lifted, reasons for such actions and details of correspondence with account holders and jurisdictional police authorities.

Additionally, upon reporting a case to the jurisdictional police authority, banks must undertake enhanced due diligence (EDD) of the account concerned.

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