RBI alleviating liquidity stress to offset COVID-19 impact on economy

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the repo rate by 250 basis points since February 2019 to alleviate liquidity stress and provide financial stability in the economy, said Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday.

Till the onset of COVID-19 in February this year, the RBI has cut the repo rate by 135 basis points. "From February 2019 onwards, on a cumulative basis, we had cut the repo rate by 250 basis points till the onset of COVID-19. That was done mainly to tackle the slowdown in growth which was visible at that time and we had elaborately touched upon its in our MPC Resolutions," Das said while delivering the keynote address at the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave.