Razorpay Software Ltd is preparing to publicly file documents for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) in India as early as next week, according to people familiar with the development.

As per a report by Bloomberg, the Bengaluru-based fintech company, backed by Tiger Global Management, could raise up to $600 million through the offering.

The proposed issue is expected to include both fresh shares and existing shareholders' stakes.

Razorpay may begin investor roadshows shortly after filing the documents, with a potential IPO launch in February 2027.

However, the fundraising amount, transaction structure and launch schedule remain subject to change.

Razorpay confidentially submitted its draft IPO documents in June 2026 and reportedly received regulatory approval last week.

India's confidential filing mechanism allows companies to keep preliminary offer documents private before making details public closer to the share sale.

Five investment banks are advising on the transaction: Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment, while Razorpay and the remaining advisers did not respond to requests for comment.

The planned listing comes amid strong fundraising activity in India's primary market.

Companies have raised approximately $18.6 billion through IPOs in 2026, approaching the previous year's record of $22.4 billion.

Razorpay could join other companies seeking to capitalise on investor demand for new listings.

Founded in 2014, Razorpay provides digital payment processing and business banking solutions to Indian enterprises.

Its investors include Tiger Global Management, Singapore's GIC, Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator and Lightspeed.

The company operates in India's expanding digital payments industry, competing with PayU, Cashfree Payments, BillDesk and CCAvenue.

According to its website, Razorpay provides payment and banking infrastructure to businesses across multiple industries.

Its customers include Facebook, Bharti Airtel, Lenskart, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services and Swiggy.

The proposed IPO would combine capital raised through newly issued shares with proceeds from shares sold by existing investors.

Further details are expected when the company makes its offer documents public.