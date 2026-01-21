Raymond Realty Launches ₹5,000 Crore Wadala Project To Expand Luxury Housing Footprint

File Image |

Mumbai: The company announced the launch of a major residential redevelopment project, 'The Address by GS, Wadala', on January 21. Spread across 5.62 acres in central Mumbai, the project carries an estimated revenue potential of Rupees 5,000 crore and signals the developer’s push into high-value city zones.

Big-ticket project revealed

The new development includes 31-storey towers with 2 and 3 BHK residences, plus around 10,500 sq. ft. of high-street retail space. It’s designed as a luxury hub, offering about 1.7 lakh sq. ft. of recreational amenities — a major draw for homebuyers and investors in premium micro-markets.

Lifestyle features and connectivity

Raymond Realty is betting on the project’s location and amenities. The Wadala site offers more than 50 lifestyle features including a 45,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, pool deck, bowling alley, golf simulator, and courts for badminton and squash. Its strong road and rail links — including the Eastern Freeway, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Monorail, and upcoming Metro Lines 4 and 11 — make it especially attractive to professionals working in key business hubs.

CEO outlines growth strategy

CEO Harmohan Sahni said the launch marked a clear move to go beyond traditional South Mumbai and invest in new growth corridors. He highlighted that the project fits Raymond’s long-term plans to expand using an asset-light model, targeting both residential demand and investor interest in central Mumbai.

Part of broader expansion plan

This new launch follows the company’s recent upscale offering at BKC — Invictus by GS — and supports its strategy of design-led growth. Raymond Realty now has over 10 million sq. ft. under development and has delivered more than 5,500 homes since 2019. With a mix of owned land and joint development agreements, the firm continues to deepen its hold in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Raymond Realty’s latest project adds another premium address to Mumbai’s changing skyline — and signals the company’s ambitions in reshaping luxury housing in the city’s emerging zones.

Disclaimer: This report is based on a company press release and does not constitute investment advice or independent financial analysis.