Raw material shortage likely in 2 months, says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that investor sentiment has not been dampened by anti-CAA protests and the recent Delhi violence.

On the possible impact of coronavirus scare on the industry and the economy, the finance minister said there is none as of now.

"However, if the situation doesn't improve in the next two months, there may be shortage of raw material. We are working on how to address the issue and help the industry," she added.

"You see a lot of concerted efforts both by the government and the Reserve Bank of India as a result I can see the mood is also gradually changing, there is every positive sign," Sitharaman said on the slowdown in the economy, adding, inflationary pressures were coming down, and greenshoots were visible in the economy, at a time when the economy has been facing conflicting pressures from high inflation and low growth.