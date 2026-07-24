RattanIndia Power Reports Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit Of ₹45.85 Crore

Mumbai: RattanIndia Power Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹45.85 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is an increase from the consolidated net profit of ₹42.84 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company’s consolidated total income stood at ₹866.43 crore for the quarter. This represents a slight increase from ₹855.11 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue and Expenses

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹798.55 crore, compared to ₹787.69 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Total consolidated expenses for the period were ₹820.58 crore.

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This is a marginal rise from the ₹812.27 crore in total consolidated expenses reported in the preceding quarter. Consolidated earnings per share (basic and diluted) were ₹0.09 for the quarter.

Operational Highlights

The company’s board of directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results on July 24, 2026. The meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:30 P.M. on the same day.

Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, issued the Limited Review Report dated July 24, 2026, on the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.