 RatnaVeer Precision Engineering Launches Qualified Institutional Placement Issue To Raise ₹211 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRatnaVeer Precision Engineering Launches Qualified Institutional Placement Issue To Raise ₹211 Crore

RatnaVeer Precision Engineering Launches Qualified Institutional Placement Issue To Raise ₹211 Crore

RatnaVeer Precision Engineering launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue to raise to Rs 211 crore, according to an exchange filing.The company plans to use proceeds from the QIP issue to meet working-capital requirements and general corporate purposes.RatnaVeer Precision Engineering Limited is a leading provider of precision-engineered components.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: RatnaVeer Precision Engineering Ltd has launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue to raise up to Rs 211 crore, according to an exchange filing.The QIP issue comprises a base issue of up to Rs 150 crore and a green-shoe option of up to an additional Rs 61 crore, the filing stated.

The fund raising committee of the board has approved the floor price at Rs 152.46 per equity share, which is nearly 4 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 158.10 per share.The indicative issue price or cut-off price is Rs 145 per share, representing a nearly 5 per cent discount to the floor price, according to a company statement.

The company plans to use proceeds from the QIP issue to meet working-capital requirements and general corporate purposes.RatnaVeer Precision Engineering Limited is a leading provider of precision-engineered components for the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, with a strong focus on quality and innovation.Shares of the company were trading 0.38 per cent down at Rs 157.50 per share on BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Realty Firm Omaxe Group Repays ₹80 Crore Loans With Interest Amount Of Government-Backed Stress Fund SWAMIH
Realty Firm Omaxe Group Repays ₹80 Crore Loans With Interest Amount Of Government-Backed Stress Fund SWAMIH
Indian Forces Evacuate 9-Month-Pregnant Woman In Flood-Hit Sri Lanka Amid Intensified Rescue Operations, Video Surfaces
Indian Forces Evacuate 9-Month-Pregnant Woman In Flood-Hit Sri Lanka Amid Intensified Rescue Operations, Video Surfaces
Messi India Tour: 11 Days Before Hyderabad Visit, Fans Breach Security Multiple Times At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium To Touch Hardik Pandya's Feet; VIDEO
Messi India Tour: 11 Days Before Hyderabad Visit, Fans Breach Security Multiple Times At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium To Touch Hardik Pandya's Feet; VIDEO
Kerala Lottery Result: December 2, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-496 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 2, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-496 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Realty Firm Omaxe Group Repays ₹80 Crore Loans With Interest Amount Of Government-Backed Stress...

Realty Firm Omaxe Group Repays ₹80 Crore Loans With Interest Amount Of Government-Backed Stress...

Rupee Crashes To Record Low Of 90 Against US Dollar, Know- What’s Driving India’s Currency Into...

Rupee Crashes To Record Low Of 90 Against US Dollar, Know- What’s Driving India’s Currency Into...

Tata Communications Acquires 51% Stake In SaaS Platform, Commotion, For ₹227 Crore

Tata Communications Acquires 51% Stake In SaaS Platform, Commotion, For ₹227 Crore

S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Rating Outlook On Vedanta Resources To 'Positive' From 'Stable'

S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Rating Outlook On Vedanta Resources To 'Positive' From 'Stable'

RatnaVeer Precision Engineering Launches Qualified Institutional Placement Issue To Raise ₹211...

RatnaVeer Precision Engineering Launches Qualified Institutional Placement Issue To Raise ₹211...