e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRatan Tata celebrates 25 years of Tata Indica, journalist shares memories on LinkedIn

Ratan Tata celebrates 25 years of Tata Indica, journalist shares memories on LinkedIn

The journalist was reminiscing about his experience of covering Tata Indica's launch at the Auto Expo in 1998.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Tata Motors is among the highest selling auto brands in India, which has rolled out iconic cars such as the Sumo, Safari and Sierra, from its production line. Although the ambitious Nano missed out on carving out a niche market for itself among India's middle class, Tata has made electric mobility affordable as the country's EV seller. But one of its most successful models was India's first indigenous car the Indica, which was launched 25 years back.

Read Also
Tata Motors cuts Indica, Manza rates by up to Rs 50,000, hikes SUV prices
article-image

Unveiled at the Auto Expo in 1998, Indica managed to sell 1.5 lakh units in its first year alone, as Indian families with a rising income sought a more sleek alternative to the Maruti 800. It was almost a decade after liberalisation, and Indica priced moderately at Rs 2.6 lakh with better mileage, also catered to the aspirations of a rising urban middle class.

To celebrate the silver jubilee of India's cherished hatchback, journalist Hormazd Sorabjee shared a picture with former Tata chief Ratan Tata. The picture was accompanied by a LinkedIn post, where Sorabjee reminisced about his experience of covering Indica's launch as a young journalist.

From a dome covering Tata Indica like an oyster hiding a pearl, to Ratan Tata's emotional speech, he describes each aspect of the iconic event.

Read Also
Tata Motors cuts Indica eV2 price by
article-image

In a dream run which lasted for 20 years till the Indica was discontinued in 2018, two more versions of the car, the V2 and Turbo also emerged. It sold almost 15 lakh units in two decades, before the new generation of Tata cars took over. It had even forced Maruti to slash the price of its Maruti 800 by Rs 30,000 back in 1998.

Read Also
Shut down by Ford, Sanand plant acquired by Tata Motors' EV arm
article-image

This year, Tata's EVs and concept cars attracting crowds at the Auto Expo 2023, were a reminder of the Indica launch described by Sorabjee.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mutual fund firm UTI allots 3,301 shares as stock options for its employees

Mutual fund firm UTI allots 3,301 shares as stock options for its employees

E-payment startup Paytm buys back 5,85,000 of its shares for Rs 546.94 each

E-payment startup Paytm buys back 5,85,000 of its shares for Rs 546.94 each

Ratan Tata celebrates 25 years of Tata Indica, journalist shares memories on LinkedIn

Ratan Tata celebrates 25 years of Tata Indica, journalist shares memories on LinkedIn

Indian SaaS firms to reach $35 bn in revenue in 5 years: Report

Indian SaaS firms to reach $35 bn in revenue in 5 years: Report

Rajeev Chandrasekhar MoS IT says, 'India Stack' conference to showcase our innovations to the world

Rajeev Chandrasekhar MoS IT says, 'India Stack' conference to showcase our innovations to the world