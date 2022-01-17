Ratan Tata-backed startup Repos wins National Startup Award 2021

Pune-based Repos was awarded the National Startup Award 2021 at the 6-day Startup Innovation Week.

Thd first-ever Startup India Innovation Week held between January 10-16, was organized by The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The Pune-based startup has won this award in the Energy distribution category which was conferred by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry. The ceremony was also attended by Ministers of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash and Anupriya Patel.

The startups invited to the gathering were divided into six groups, with two founders from each group, who made their presentations to the PM on the chosen themes - Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing; and Sustainable Development.

Repos was recognized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for their Door-to-Door Delivery of Fuel. “I am proud to note that a leading Indian company is bringing forth a platform such as Energy Start-Up Summit for Indian companies to engage and deliberate on building the future”, said Dharmendra Pradhan, (Minister) Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel, Government of India New Delhi.

Repos founders, Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj shared, “We started 4 years ago just with a dream to serve the Nation and the World. We did and are still doing whatever is needed, and learning whatever is required. This decade belongs to India and we, startups, can make India a superpower. This award has given us the confidence to become a stronger ‘backbone’ of new India. It was a proud moment for the whole Repos team to win the National Startup Award 2021 and Interact with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.”

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:29 PM IST