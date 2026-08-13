Rapido Secures 5-Year Karnataka Cab Licence, Receives Approval To Operate Until August 2031

Rapido has received a five-year Karnataka cab licence valid until August 2031, enabling the platform to continue expanding its technology-enabled mobility services across the state | AI Generated Representational Image

Bengaluru, August 13, 2026: Mobility platform Rapido has secured a five-year licence from the Karnataka State Transport Authority to operate cab services in the state, giving the company regulatory approval until August 2031.

Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates Rapido, said the licence was issued under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016.

The company said the approval would provide greater continuity to its captains and commuters while enabling it to expand cab services within Karnataka’s regulatory framework.

Rapido Operates Across Karnataka

Rapido currently operates in 21 cities across Karnataka and supports more than 3.14 lakh captains and over 2.04 crore registered customers, according to the company. More than 69 lakh customers in the state have used its cab services.

The company said the five-year licence would strengthen its role in Karnataka’s urban transport ecosystem, with a focus on safe, reliable and technology-enabled mobility.

Rapido’s operations span major and emerging mobility centres, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Davangere, Shivamogga, Ballari, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru.

Rapido Joins Urban Mobility Mission

Rapido said it has also been included in the Urban Mobility Mission announced by the Karnataka government.

Under the initiative, the company will work with the state on areas including commuter access, urban travel, technology integration, safety and service reliability.

Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said the licence would help the company strengthen its cab services while continuing to work with the Karnataka government and the Transport Department.

“Karnataka is our home state and one of our most important markets,” Guntupalli said, adding that Rapido aims to operate in full compliance with the state’s regulatory framework.

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Clear Regulation Benefits All Stakeholders

Guntupalli said clear and predictable regulation benefits commuters, captains, platforms and the government.

He said Rapido would continue to prioritise safety and service reliability while creating earning opportunities for its captains.

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