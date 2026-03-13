Ramky Infrastructure Secures ₹3,000 Crore Life Sciences City Project In Maharashtra On 95-Year Concession

Ramky Infrastructure Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary has signed a concession agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to develop a high-tech pharmaceutical park in Raigad district. |

Hyderabad: Infrastructure developer Ramky Infrastructure Limited has won a major industrial infrastructure project in Maharashtra aimed at building a dedicated life sciences ecosystem.

Ramky Infrastructure’s wholly owned subsidiary, Maha Integrated Life Sciences City Limited (MILeS City), has entered into a concession agreement with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The agreement covers the development, operation, maintenance and management of a high-tech pharmaceutical park in the Dighi Port Industrial Area across Mangaon and Roha taluks in Raigad district. The project will be developed on a public-private partnership model and has been awarded for a total concession period of 95 years, including a five-year construction phase.

The proposed development involves building an industrial park spread over approximately 1,000 hectares. The planned infrastructure will include industrial zones, commercial areas, common amenities, utilities, open spaces, and road networks designed to support large-scale industrial activity. The project is intended to create an integrated ecosystem for companies operating in the life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors by providing the infrastructure needed to establish and run manufacturing and research facilities.

The total project cost is estimated at around Rs 3,000 crore. The company expects to generate revenue through multiple streams, including land lease premiums and development charges from companies setting up units in the park. Additional income is expected from maintenance services as well as operational revenue generated through utilities and related services provided to businesses operating within the facility.

The contract follows a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer model. After the five-year construction period, the project will move into an operation and maintenance phase that will run for 90 years. Ramky Infrastructure stated that the project will strengthen its position in developing integrated infrastructure solutions for life sciences and pharmaceutical industries, while also expanding its presence in large-scale industrial infrastructure development.

The company also confirmed that the contract is not a related party transaction and that neither the promoter group nor associated companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the corporate disclosure issued by Ramky Infrastructure Limited and has been rewritten into a news-style format without referring to external sources or adding additional information.