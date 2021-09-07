Ramagya Group launches B2B e-commerce platform Ramagya Mart

Ramagya Group has launched its B2B E-commerce platform "Ramagya Mart", India's only B2B e-wholesale platform exclusively catering to the Home Appliances category.

The platform has been developed as a wholesale e-trading medium for Indian Home Appliances manufacturers that will enable manufacturers to effortlessly engage, connect and transact with retailers, dealers, wholesalers and distributors.

Randeep Hooda, Actor and Brand Ambassador of Ramagya Mart, was the chief guest for the virtual launch event held on 7th September 2021.

The objective of Ramagya Mart is to facilitate digital distribution transformation in the immediate future and propel wholesale business by offering wholesale e-trading platform wherein manufacturers can self-create their wholesale e-marts on the portal without limitations.

Manufacturers will be encouraged to use Ramagya Mart's platform to gain the trust of new potential channel partners using the Ramagya Vishwas Certification to attest to the manufacturer's credibility and authenticity. Manufacturers can propagate their brand using the portal's customised promotional tools to build their image in order to engage with the large wholesale potential that exists in tier 2 and tier 3 cities besides their traditional focus on the metro's potential.

On the launch occasion, Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Mart, said, "Ramagya Mart's brand positioning is 'Desh Ka Vyapaar', and the entire philosophy behind this positioning stems from the Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Initially, we are coming up with 23 in-home appliance segment categories and will soon add more categories in the coming days. If manufacturers utilise their capacities at an optimum level, not only will they be productive and profitable but also become a catalyst to creating new job opportunities for our people on a pan India basis, giving further impetus to the economic growth".

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:45 PM IST