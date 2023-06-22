Rakhibazaar.com celebrating 10th anniversary with free gifts for Rakshabandhan 2023

Raksha Bandhan is one of the biggest festivals in India, which celebrates the unique bond of brothers and sisters. When there’s a need for online rakhi shopping, only one name comes to everyone’s mind, and that is Rakhibazaar.com.

Since 2013, Rakhi Bazaar has helped thousands of customers shop for the best rakhi gifts for their siblings in different corners of India. With time, Rakhibazaar has become known for providing unique rakhi designs and timely delivery across the globe.

This year, Rakhibazaar.com is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the gifting market. The store is offering free gifts and vouchers on every domestic order for Raksha Bandhan 2023 to commemorate their huge milestone. It’s also a gesture of thanking their customers for choosing them for online rakhi shopping.

Mr. Deelip Kumar, the founder, and CEO of Rakhibazaar, said the following regarding the online rakhi store’s 10th anniversary, “we are overwhelmed with the response of our customers on Rakhibazaar.com, which has grown exponentially over the past 10 years. We expect the same patronage from our new customers and the continued relationship with old ones.”

How to get free rakhi gifts on Rakhibazaar?

Customers can get free gifts from the store simply by placing orders. The free gifts will be delivered with the order placed. Here’s what free gifts Rakhibazaar is offering:

2 Dairy Milk chocolates Free – On orders up to Rs. 1000/-

Dairy Milk box Free – On orders between Rs. 1000 to 3000/-

Buddha Statue Free – On orders above Rs. 3000/-

It must be noted that the free gifts are applicable to only domestic orders on the website. There is no minimum order value on the online store. Customers can get assured gifts on any order value.

Latest additions to Rakhi 2023 collection

Raksha Bandhan is a few months away, and team Rakhi Bazaar has already started preparing for this unique occasion known for celebrating the everlasting brother-sister bond. Below are some of the new rakhi for brother and gifts which the customers can shop for on their website:

Rakhi for baby

The online rakhi store is also offering colorful rakhi for babies. The rakhis they offer are soft and comfortable to wear for babies and come in many colors and designs.

Rakhi with plants

Customers looking for unique gifts for Raksha Bandhan can shop for rakhi with plants combo on the online Rakhi Bazaar store. The store has revamped this combo with new options of potted plants paired with wide varieties of rakhi.

Rakhi for bhaiya bhabhi

Many follow the tradition of also tying a rakhi to their sister-in-law. Noting this tradition, Rakhi Bazaar has also added the latest bhaiya bhabhi rakhi sets in attractive designs for Raksha Bandhan 2023.

Silver rakhi

Silver is an auspicious metal and makes a beautiful rakhi for brothers. Rakhibazaar has included trending and unique silver rakhi for brothers to adorn their wrists.

Besides the products mentioned above, Rakhibazaar offers their customers many more rakhi and rakhi gift options, like designer rakhis, rakhi with sweets, Ganesha rakhi, rakhi gifts for sisters, and more.

Over the past 10 years, Rakhibazaar has served 5 lakh+ customers so far, delivering their rakhi parcels to 100+ cities in India. Customers using this store can send rakhi to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and other cities via same-day and next day delivery. Those who want to send rakhi gifts to siblings abroad can also rely on this online rakhi store.

Rakhibazaar covers 100+ abroad locations across the globe for international rakhi gifts delivery. Customers through the store can send rakhi to USA , UAE, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Germany, France, UK, etc.

About the company

Rakhibazaar.com was launched in 2013 by founder and CEO Mr. Deelip Kumar with the vision of making the rakhi shopping experience easy and convenient for customers. For 10 years, Rakhibazaar has been lauded by customers in different corners of India for providing excellent rakhi and rakhi gifts such as auspicious rakhis, traditional rakhis, bhaiya bhabhi rakhi, rakhi with chocolates, etc., with free shipping.

Every year the team of Rakhibazaar aims to make Rakshabandhan bigger and better for customers by offering the latest rakhis gifts. For this, they keep up to date with the changing trends in the market. For Raksha Bandhan 2023, the online rakhi store has also revamped its collection with new and exciting gifts for customers.

Contact Details

https://www.rakhibazaar.com/

care@rakhibazaar.com

+91 85 1093 4032