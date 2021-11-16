e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:54 PM IST

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 Max jets

FPJ Web Desk
Indian low-cost airline Akasa Air placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets, a move that might help the U.S. planemaker regain lost ground in one of the world's most promising markets.

The orders by Akasa, which is backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, are incremental orders, a Boeing executive said on Tuesday.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:51 PM IST
