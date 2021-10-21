Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hikes stake in Tata Motors: Report

The Big Bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has raised his stake in Tata Motors DVR during the September 2021 quarter.

Shares of Tata Motors DVR surged more than 5 percent to Rs 246 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's deals.

Jhunjhunwala has also has made a fresh entry in two government owned entities—National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) and Canara Bank, according to the latest corporate data, Zee Business reported.

He has also enhanced stake in three stocks—Federal Bank, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Titan Company Limited.

According to Trendlyne, a platform to analyse stock market data, the fresh corporate holding of Jhunjhunwala shows the investor adding shares of Aluminium Company. He has bought 29,097,400 shares of the metal stock worth Rs 569.3 crore, aggregating up to 1.6 per cent stake as on October 21, 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 03:22 PM IST