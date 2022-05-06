Rajsha Pharmaceuticals secures Rs 2.5 cr in equity funding

Rajsha Pharmaceuticals, Ahmedabad-based Ayurvedic product-focussed pharmaceutical company, announced the dilution of its majority stake with an Ahmedabad-based Pharma Group.

Funds received from stake dilution will accelerate Rajsha’s expansion of the production capacity and add to the growth capital, it said in a statement

Founded in December 1986 by Rajendra Shah, Rajsha Pharmaceuticals is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad range of Ayurvedic Cream and Ointments, Churna, Syrup and Suspensions, Granules, etc for the domestic market. The company holds numerous certifications for producing quality products, including US-FDA approval for one of its products. Their products are available globally as well.

It has been witnessing exponential growth in demand for its products, and scaled up its production facility, which in turn created the need for infusion of working capital, it said in a press statement. For assistance in finding the right strategic investor, they approached GetFive Corporate Advisors LLP, an Ahmedabad-based boutique Investment Banking and M&A Transaction Advisory firm.

Rajendra Shah, COO, Rajsha Pharmaceuticals, said "We approached Getfive Team for bringing in the investor; their recommendation on selling the majority stake in the company to get an investor who could enable our growth quickly was invaluable. The Guidance and support from Anand Sanghvi and Shrikant Goyal during the pitching and the consequent closure helped reduce the turnaround time."

"For both stakeholders, this was a win-win deal." said Anand Sanghvi, Managing Partner, GetFive.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:58 PM IST