Rajasthan to hold two-day investors' summit on January 24-25

The 'Invest Rajasthan-2022' summit will be held on January 24-25 next year at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), which will be a two day conference.

Investors from all over the world are being invited for the conference, where investment-related decisions will be made on the spot, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said while presiding over a meeting on the summit organized by the Industries Department here on Wednesday.

Keeping in view the immense potential for industrial development in the state, domestic and foreign investors would be invited for making investments in Rajasthan, which would also boost employment and tourism in the state.

Arya said that efforts should be made to increase investment in different sectors like electronics, mineral exploration, health infrastructure, and medical equipment. He also suggested inviting successful local exporters to the investor summit.

Industries Secretary Ashutosh Pednekar said that the summit will see the participation of non-resident Rajasthani investors, both domestic and overseas.

He said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other ministers will invite the investors to take part in the summit.

There will be events like virtual webinars, national and international roadshows, and discussions with diplomats from different countries to connect with the investors.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:08 AM IST