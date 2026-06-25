Railways To Revamp Wagon Design Policy, Industries May Soon Build Custom Freight Wagons For Specific Needs

The Railway Ministry plans to allow industries to design customised freight wagons. | File Image |

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has decided to reform its wagon design policy to allow industries to develop freight wagons based on their specific business needs.

The move is expected to improve freight movement and make rail transport more attractive for businesses.

Policy Reform

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting with senior railway officials on Thursday to discuss major changes to the current Wagon Design Policy.

He directed officials to finalise the new industry-friendly policy within 15 days.

The goal is to make wagon design more flexible and practical for different industries.

Industry-Focused Approach

According to the Railway Ministry, Indian Railways is consulting various industries, trade bodies and major freight customers.

Many industry representatives said custom-designed wagons would help them handle cargo more efficiently.

Different commodities require different loading, unloading and transport systems.

For example, steel coil transportation needs special binding systems and dedicated loading arrangements.

Better Efficiency

Railway officials said customised wagons can significantly improve operational efficiency.

Special wagons already developed for commodities such as cement and salt have shown positive results.

These wagons have improved loading speed, unloading convenience and transportation efficiency.

This has made rail logistics more attractive for businesses.

Safety Standards

Under the proposed policy, industries will be allowed to suggest modifications to wagon designs based on their requirements.

However, safety approval will remain under the supervision of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).

Strict standards will be followed during design approval and prototype development.

Green Logistics Push

The ministry believes these reforms will encourage more industries to shift freight transport from road to rail.

This will help reduce logistics costs, improve efficiency and support India’s push towards green railways and greener logistics.

The new policy could also open the railway freight ecosystem to many new industries.

(With PTI Inputs)