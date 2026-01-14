RailTel Shares Jump 3.45% Intraday, Stock Hits ₹351.90 After Strong Market Momentum

RailTel Corporation of India saw its stock rise by 3.45 percent on January 14. |

New Delhi: RailTel Corporation of India witnessed a sharp rise in its stock price during trading hours on January 14, showing strong market demand. The stock opened at Rs 333.35 and surged to an intraday high of Rs 356.25, before settling at Rs 351.90 by 12:34 pm-a gain of Rs 11.75 or 3.45 percent.

Intraday spike lifts value

The share price jump added fresh value to RailTel’s market capitalisation, which stood at Rs 11,300 crore by midday. Compared to its previous close of Rs 340.15, the rise reflected renewed investor confidence. This placed the stock closer to its 52-week high of Rs 478.95.

🚀 RailTel Bags ₹15.99 Crore Cloud Services Order from FSSAI | MCap 11,194.33 Cr



- RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has secured a major order from the Food Safety And Standards Authority Of India (FSSAI).

The order involves providing Cloud Services as per the contract terms.

Strong buying interest fuels rise

RailTel’s steady upward movement during morning trading hours reflected strong investor interest. The stock held firm above the Rs 340 level and built momentum quickly around 11 am. By early afternoon, it had gained more than Rs 18 from its day’s low of Rs 332.45.

Attractive valuation keeps sentiment positive

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.21, RailTel continues to attract attention from retail and institutional investors alike. The company’s quarterly dividend yield of 0.57 percent also adds to its appeal. Market watchers say that optimism around government-linked digital infrastructure projects is keeping the stock in focus.

Looking ahead

Analysts believe RailTel may continue to see buying support as it plays a key role in India’s digital expansion. With strong fundamentals and recent price momentum, the stock could remain active in the near term.

RailTel’s intraday gain on January 14 highlights investor confidence backed by market momentum, steady demand, and strong valuation signals.

Disclaimer: This article is for information only. It is not investment advice. Stock prices change daily due to market conditions. Investors should consult financial advisors before making investment decisions.