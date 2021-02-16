RailTel raises Rs 244 crore from anchor investors: Find out who picked how many shares and at what price

Telecom infrastructure provider, RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RailTel) is a debt-free company which is looking at raising Rs 819 crore via IPO. The subscription for the offer opened today (February 16, 2020) and will close on February 18, 2021.

The company has managed to raise Rs 243.99 crore from 14 anchor investors a day prior to opening of the issue. The company informed the exchange that it has allocated 2,59,57,446 shares at Rs 94 per share on February 15, to the anchor investors.

Five Foreign Portfolio Investors, six Mutual Funds, 2 Insurance Companies and 1 Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) came on board as anchor investors.

Find out the investors and how many have they invested: