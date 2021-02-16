RailTel raises Rs 244 crore from anchor investors: Find out who picked how many shares and at what price

Telecom infrastructure provider, RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RailTel) is a debt-free company which is looking at raising Rs 819 crore via IPO. The subscription for the offer opened today (February 16, 2020) and will close on February 18, 2021.
The company has managed to raise Rs 243.99 crore from 14 anchor investors a day prior to opening of the issue. The company informed the exchange that it has allocated 2,59,57,446 shares at Rs 94 per share on February 15, to the anchor investors.
Five Foreign Portfolio Investors, six Mutual Funds, 2 Insurance Companies and 1 Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) came on board as anchor investors.
Find out the investors and how many have they invested:
HDFC Life Insurance: It picked up 14.34 per cent allocation for Rs 34.99 crore.
Nippon Life MF: It picked up 12.29 per cent from the allocation amounting to Rs 29.99 crore.
Goldman Sachs India: It has picked 12.29 per cent allocation amounting to Rs 29.99 crore.
ICICI Prudential MF: Four schemes under ICICI Prudential MF have picked up a total of 12.28 per cent for Rs 29.96 crore. Each scheme has picked up 3.07 per cent from the allocation for Rs 7.49 crore.
HDFC MF: Four schemes under HDFC MF have picked a total of 12. 3 per cent from the allocation for Rs 29.98 crore.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance: It has picked 8.20 per cent allocation amounting to Rs 19.99 crore.
IIFL Mutual Fund via its Focused Equity Fund: It invested Rs 14.99 crore for 6.15 per cent shares from the allocation.
Tata Mutual Fund via its Digital India Fund: It invested Rs 11.99 crore for 4.92 per cent shares or 12.76 lakh shares from the allocation.
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust: It invested Rs 11.99 crore for 4.92 per cent shares or 12.76 lakh shares from the allocation.
Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust: It picked 10.63 lakh shares for Rs 9.99 crore.
Edelweiss AIF via its Crossover Opportunities Fund Series II: Rs 5 crore is allocated for 2.05 per cent shares from the allocation.
Integrated Core Strategies Asia and Aurigin Master Fund: Both had allocated a sum of Rs 5 crore each for a share of 2.05 per cent.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund: Through its four schemes, it has picked an allocation worth Rs 4.99 crore.