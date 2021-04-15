Rail Wheel Factory observes 130th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Rathna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

The 130th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was celebrated at Rail Wheel Factory on 14th April 2021. Rajiv Kumar Vyas, General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory unveiled the Statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in RWF premises and paid floral tributes to the visionary leader. Later Rajiv Kumar Vyas, in his address said that ‘With his straight forward and fearless views, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar proved to be a great parliamentarian and a constitutionalist of great repute. He also recalled that, throughout his life he strove to establish a new social order based on the principles of liberty, equality, justice and universal brotherhood. He strongly fought for abolition of un-touchability and all forms of discrimination. He also remembered his concern to fight for equality and social rights of women.

All Head of Departments, officers, Jt. Secretary Staff Council, Zonal President of SC/ST Association and other office bearers of SC/ST Association and Staff in huge number participated in the function.