Radiant Cash Management, Veranda Learning get Sebi approval to float IPOs

Radiant Cash Management Services and online education platform Veranda Learning Solutions received the SEBI's approval to float their initial public offerings (IPOs).

The two companies, filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between October and November, according to SEBI data.

Radiant Cash Management Services’ IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 60 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3 crore shares.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is planning to raise Rs 200 crore through an initial share-sale, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:21 PM IST