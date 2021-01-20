Radhashyam Mahapatro is the new Chairman of NIPM, Utkal Chapter

Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR) of NALCO, took over as the Chairman of the Utkal Chapter of National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM). Mahapatro was unanimously selected as the Chairman of the chapter in the Executive Committee meeting held on January 17, 2021 at Bhubaneswar. With more than three decades of experience in Power, Oil and Coal Sectors in different capacities, Mahapatro has been actively involved and contributed significantly in various functions of Human Resources. During his tenure in National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Central Coalfields Limited (a subsidiary of Coal India Limited), Ranchi, he was instrumental in promoting and enhancing the Productive work culture.

Earlier Mahapatra had held various positions in NIPM including as the Chairman of NIPM, Ranchi Chapter from 2015 to 2019 and Regional Vice-President (Easter Region) of NIPM’s National Council twice. Worth mentioning that under his able leadership as the Chairman of NIPM Ranchi Chapter, 113 life members were inducted in 2016, which is a rare feat for any professional body in the country.

An avid believer in the power of Teamwork, Mahapatro’s areas of interest includes improving productivity, rural development, poverty alleviation, environment conservation and ecology. With his strength in transparency and leadership, heis passionate to work for reforms in administration, so as to make it responsive to the needs and aspirations of the communities.

