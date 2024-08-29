Radhakishan Damani's Net Worth Jumps By ₹1,937 Crore; Dmart Shares Rise

DMart/Representative Image | File

Indian billionaire and the head of retail chain Dmart saw his networth jump. This recent jump coincides with a rise in Dmart, listed as Avenue Supermarts Ltd. shares on the National Stock Exchange. This development comes after a series of drops in value in the company shares over the recent past.

Damani's Networth Jumps

In fact, Dmart has not had an impressive run at Dalal Street over the past month.

The company shares observed a decline of 2.09 per cent or Rs 107.05 per share, in the month of August so far. In fact, just in the past, just over the previous 5 trading sessions, the company lost 1.20 per cent.

When we look at Radhakishan Damani's rising fortune, as per the 'Real Time Billionaires List' maintained by American publication Forbes, Damani and his family member Gopikishan Damani's net worth has risen by over a whopping 1 per cent.

Company Shares Also See a Rise

The Dmart head, Radhakishan Damani's net worth rose by 1.06 per cent or a mammoth USD 231 million or over RS 19,000 crore. His cumulative worth jumped to a total of USD 22 billion or roughly Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

Gopikishan Damani, Radhakishan Damani's younger brother and stock broker, also saw his net worth increase by 1.11 per cent, rising by USD 97 million. Gopikishan Damani's total net worth rose to USD 8.8 billion.

When we look at Dmart, the company shares, after jumping significantly in the early hours of the day's trade, slumped slightly. Nevertheless, the shares continued to trade in the green.

The company shares even crossed the landmark of Rs 5,000 mark before dipping slightly. At 13:50 IST, the company shares gained 0.68 per cent or Rs 33.70, climbing to Rs 4,998.55 per share.