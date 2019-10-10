Radha Soami chief, others to pay back Singh brothers: Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed 55 individuals and entities, including Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) head Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his family members, to deposit the amount due to RHC Holdings Pvt Ltd in connection with the execution of Rs 3,500-crore arbitral award won by Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo against former promoters of Ranbaxy Laboratories Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.

The court said the amount which these 55 garnishees owe to RHC Holdings of the Singh brothers shall be deposited with the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court within 30 days. A garnishee order is an order against a third party for the recovery of debt or dues.

The court also directed the judgement debtors, including Singh brothers, to deposit the title deeds of all their immovable properties, original share certificates held by them with the registrar general of the high court within 30 days and asked them not to dispose of or alienate with the possession of their assets till the next date of hearing on November 14.

Justice J R Midha said if any party disputes the claim of RHC Holdings or other judgment debtors, they shall file an affidavit to place on record the contention.

The court, in its September 27 order, also directed that the "55 parties shall not dispose of, alienate, encumber either directly or indirectly or otherwise part with the possession of any assets to the tune of the amount mentioned in the affidavit of July 30, 2019 except in the ordinary course of business such as payment of salary and statutory dues till the next date of hearing".