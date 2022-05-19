QwikSkills raises Seed funding of Rs 3.85 cr led by IAN, others

QwikSkills, a one-stop destination for tech professionals and students, has announed it has raised a Seed funding of Rs 3.85 crore round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN), along with other investors.

The round was led by angel investors Manish Sinha and Naveen Gupta of IAN.

How funds will be used

The Gurugram-based startup, founded in 2020, aims to utilize the freshly raised funds for strategizing and acquiring the B2B2C segment with corporates, different educational institutes, universities, and colleges, along with a vision of expanding in India and the global markets of Europe, the US, Asia-Pacific, and South-East Asia.

It plans to use the investment funds to enhance its workforce and hire a team of cloud experts, developers, sales & marketing teams for B2B & corporate sales, and a vision of acquiring a major percentage of B2B markets.

Platform for learning Cloud-based tech, skills

A brainchild of Varun Mahajan and Harit Verma, QwikSkills drew its inspiration from the struggle faced by the founders in finding an intelligent test platform to prepare candidates for the exams. It propelled the idea of designing a platform that could help the tech professional in learning cloud-based technologies and skills.

QwikSkills is a subscription-based practice platform offering monthly and annual packages for users to practice cloud computing and meet the tech industry's challenges. Also, bridging the technical skills gap, QwikSkills offers customized practice solutions for students and tech professionals to get hands-on cloud skills and grow their overall technical skills.

Speaking about the funding, Varun Mahajan, Co-Founder of QwikSkills, said, “With this investment, we are looking to enhance our current offerings and expand into enterprise & B2B corporate model. We currently have hands-on cloud labs for AWS, Azure, and GCP. Moving forward, we’ll be expanding our offerings into VMWare, Salesforce, Alibaba, Huawei, IBM, and OpenStack for hands-on skilling.”

Manish Sinha, Lead Investor at IAN, said: “QwikSkills fills a big void in the Enterprises by providing current and future employees with hands-on practical cloud experience and certifications, thus preparing them for a bright future on the cloud. The QwikSkills platform is also building a global community of professionals who can learn from each other and help each other. Enterprises will be able to harness the power of the community of experts for developing cloud-native business platforms.”

QwikSkills’ goal is to achieve the idea of democratizing knowledge and making cloud skilling and practice accessible and affordable for everyone. The company is striving to make a change in the industry and is emerging as a primary choice for students and tech employees to learn and practice tests for cloud and other tech certification exams.

