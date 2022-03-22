Quiklyz ties up with BluSmart to provide customized lease for up to 500 EVs

Quiklyz, vehicle leasing and subscription business of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance/ MMFSL), today announced its tie-up with BluSmart Mobility, ride-hailing service and platform. As part of this arrangement, Quiklyz will provide customized Lease for up to 500 Electric Vehicles (EVs) which will be deployed on BluSmart’s 100 percent EV fleet.

These vehicles would be deployed in the Delhi NCR region and would be used for the BluSmart all Electric ride hailing services plying currently in NCR through the BluSmart app, it said in a press statement.

Quiklyz is the new age vehicle leasing and subscription platform having broad product offerings across various customer segments for passenger and commercial vehicles from all leading OEMs in India.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Founder & CEO, BluSmart said, “BluSmart, through its all-electric fleet, provides zero-ride denial, zero-surge and zero-tailpipe emission ride-hailing service to make mobility smarter and sustainable for a better future. We needed a partner who could create bespoke financing structures, industry-best service levels and in Quiklyz we found the ideal leasing partner fulfilling these requirements.”

Mohammad Turra, Senior VP & Head, Quiklyz mentioned, “We are committed to providing innovative leasing solutions to popularize Electric Vehicles in India and are delighted to be the leasing partner of choice for BluSmart which has built a remarkable portfolio of EV fleet. We will continue to create necessary leasing products across EV segments to drive the change towards a more sustainable future”.

BluSmart currently operates in Delhi NCR region and the company plans to expand its network into other major cities across India. It also operates large EV charging Superhubs powering its own EV fleet as well as offering services to others.

Quiklyz currently has the largest portfolio of electric vehicles (EVs) on its leasing and subscription platform. It provides both Electric 4W as well Electric 3Ws across OEMs including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Piaggio, Mercedes-Benz etc. Quiklyz’s value proposition for its customers includes zero down payment schemes, flexible tenure options, no resale or maintenance hassle, and much more.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:48 PM IST