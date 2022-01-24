Quess Corp-backed Qjobs crosses 2 mn users; clocks 10x growth in a year

Quess Corp-backed Qjobs, a platform for blue and grey collar recruitment, stated that it has crossed 2 million users and has clocked 10-times growth in a year.

Qjobs added the latest 1 million job seekers in a record time of 100 days and more than doubled jobs in the third quarter of FY22 itself, led by the seasonal festive demand by enterprises and SMBs, the company said.

''The milestone of reaching 2 million seekers and 1 million vacancies is significant to us as it shows the trust bestowed upon us by both job seekers and recruiters. We aim to onboard 10 million job seekers by the end of the year and deliver the best candidate match and seamless hiring process to companies,'' stated Quess Corp President – Emerging Businesses and Chief Strategy Officer Sekhar Garisa.

The largest share of blue and grey collar jobs comes from delivery, BPO/customer care, data entry/back office, field sales, and driver categories, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:41 PM IST