Quantum AI Review 2023 - Is This App Legit or a Scam?

The Quantum AI app is a trading robot that entices users with the promise of easy profits through CFD trading by providing automated features that do not necessitate any trading expertise. Users can change parameters and stop-loss limits to match their trading strategy, or they can rely on the algorithm to make successful trades.

The robot is available in many countries where trading CFDs is allowed, but users cannot trade on robots in the USA or Hong Kong. Quantum AI claims a 90% win rate.

Quantum Ai trading robot sounds appealing on the surface, but trading bots are risky, and there is no guaranteed profit. The platform is easy to use, but you have less control over your trades and will probably lose your deposit, especially if you try margin trading.

Trading bots have no idea which direction the market will move; don't believe any bot that claims otherwise.

Who owns Quantum AI?

According to online sources, Quantum AI was developed by a group of professionals who recognized the need to enhance the performance of online traders. The team is said to be made up of professional traders and software developers with decades of experience in their respective fields, who are analyzing the market to update the robot and keep it up to speed with the newest developments. They hope to achieve maximum profitability while providing an outstanding trading experience.

How does Quantum AI function?

Quantum AI promises to use quantum computing; quantum AI processes multiple signals at the same time in order to make a quick and informed choice about how to conduct a specific trading process.

How to Begin with Quantum AI

Many traders are unsure how to get started with Quantum AI; while we will go into greater depth later in this guide, here is a quick overview.

Go to the Quantum AI website and sign in to your existing business account. If you have not already done so, please do so before proceeding.

Make a deposit and select your chosen trading asset.

Start dealing after customizing Quantum AI.

Markets, Assets, and Options for Quantum AI

What Assets and Products Can Quantum AI Trade?

There are numerous CFD assets accessible for the Quantum AI robot. Users can exchange a variety of assets based on their strategy. Keep in mind that you will only own a contract for the worth, not the coins themselves.

What Are the Different Leverage Trading Options?

The website of the automaton contains no information about margin or leveraged trading. Most trading machines typically offer high-leverage trading services.

Leveraged trading (also known as margin trading) entails brokers lending large sums of money to traders, who then use those funds (along with their own investment) to place trades. In principle, larger traders profit more. The dealer then repays the broker in full and retains the profit. Leveraged trading, on the other hand, is hazardous and can lead to financial difficulties.

Most online trading bots will provide leveraged dealing, up to 1000:1. Regulated trading sites may also provide margin trading, but not at the same level as unregulated brokers or bots. (like Quantum AI). You should only experiment with leveraged trading if you are a seasoned dealer who can afford to repay the borrowed funds.

What Do The Spreads Mean?

We couldn't locate any information about spreads. Its partnered brokers should have their own spreads that alter as an asset's price rises and falls. For more details, please contact your broker.

What is the price of the Quantum AI Trading Platform?

Users must pay $250 to use Quantum AI's live trading features; this charge is paid when the user is paired with a broker. The $250 is used by the trading system to trade CFD assets on your account. Users are not required to pay any regular subscription fees.

In most cases, authorized brokers will not charge any fees to open an account. You should reconsider using any platform that requires payment before you can test any Quantum AI features.

Furthermore, traders will be charged a small commission on profits made while dealing with Quantum AI. Keep in mind that deposits are required in order to use this robot. Before making a move, make a plan, a budget, and determine whether Quantum AI meets your trading requirements.

It is worth noting that Quantum AI offers deposit bonuses that not only entice new traders but also allow established traders to optimize their experience. So, keep an eye out for such incentives. You can try the robot using its demo account before purchasing it.

What Payment Methods Does Quantum AI Accept?

The following payment options are accepted by Quantum AI trading software:

Card payment

Credit card

Transfer by bank

We were unable to locate any additional deposit or withdrawal details. Users are unable to use e-wallets such as PayPal or Venmo.

Withdrawals may take a few days to hit your account, depending on your payment method.

Is there a fee or commission charged by Quantum AI?

There are no withdrawal or deposit costs at Quantum AI. It does, however, charge a small commission when you make a profit, which is deducted immediately from your earnings.

Quantum AI Trade Sizes and Boundaries

Quantum AI has a $250 minimal trading limit. There is no upper selling limit.

How Does the Quantum AI App Function?

The Quantum AI platform is said to use AI, machine learning, and trading signals to execute market trades, predicting when asset prices will rise and decline. Furthermore, the platform allows users to fine-tune their trading approach by adjusting stop-loss limits and parameters.

Furthermore, the trading robot collaborates with various brokers all over the globe. This is where your money is kept and transactions take place. Some brokers may be regulated, but you must talk with the broker directly to learn more.

It also provides a trial account. Before trading with real money, users can use the demo to test their trading strategy and learn how Quantum AI functions.

On which devices can I use quantum AI?

The Quantum AI app is completely web-based. The site is accessible via all main browsers (Safari, Chrome, and so on). You can use any device with a browser to access the trading system / platform, including:

Computer

Laptop

Tablets

iOS

Android

It lacks a dedicated desktop or mobile app. Furthermore, some functions may not function properly on mobile devices.

Quantum AI collaborates with which exchanges and brokers?



We couldn't discover much information about Quantum AI's broker partners. Typically, automated machines will collaborate with a large number of brokers. If you want to know the status of the regulations, you should approach them directly.

Is Quantum AI Supported in My Language?

There are several languages accessible for quantum AI. These are some examples:

English

Italian

Dutch

Spanish

Choose your chosen language from the drop-down menu at the bottom of the homepage.

How Simple Is It to Operate a Quantum AI Trading Bot?

The Quantum AI app has a streamlined user interface and automated features, making it simple to use for both experienced and novice traders, regardless of trading experience. Most trading algorithms are simple to use; this is part of their allure. Users do not need to execute trades or comprehend the market; the online trading platform will handle everything. Users can, however, change the parameters and stop-loss boundaries if they want more control over their money.

Furthermore, this automated trading bot includes a demo trading alternative, allowing you to test out features and functions without risking any money. This is an excellent method to learn the ins and outs of any trading system. On their dashboard, users can also peruse charts and see a complete list of available assets.

However, while Quantum AI is simple to use, many dealers will not profit. Trading bots are unreliable and risky, and there is no way of knowing whether they are putting trades with a possibility of profit. If you continue to use the Quantum AI trading system, always use stop-loss restrictions to avoid losing too much money.

How much can you benefit from Quantum AI?

If you use Quantum AI for financial reasons, you may be disappointed and emotionally impacted. Remember that losses are unavoidable with this automaton, and it is critical that you take precautions to reduce those risks.

For example, always develop trading tactics based on market research. Furthermore, monitor the bot's performance to ensure that it detects all possibly profitable trends. You can earn thousands of dollars per day with this method.

However, the amount of profit you make with Quantum AI will be determined by your original investment. Also, consider your tax deductions to the IRS/HMRC when calculating your earnings.

Key Qualities of the Quantum AI Trading Platform

The best features of Quantum AI include a list of assets, a demo trading account, and automated features.



CFD Assets Listed



Quantum AI provides a wide range of CFD tools and more. On their dashboard, users can browse these assets and make trades for as many as they want.

Features of an Automated Trading System

Because the Quantum AI app is completely automated, users do not need to worry about manual trades. The trading bot automates the majority of the selling process.

Options for Demo Trading

You can use the demo account to learn how the bot functions before making any trades. Play around with your online trading plan and the Quantum AI dashboard until you're satisfied, then return to your regular account.

Quantum AI Trading: Security And Regulation

Is Quantum AI a Real Thing?

Unfortunately, Quantum AI appears to be too good to be true, particularly when compared to respectable platforms such as Kraken and eToro.

Trading bots are extremely risky and frequently result in wasted funds. The majority of people will never get their money back or earn a profit. They'll have to either put more money into the system or attempt something else. Quantum AI also lies about certain endorsements.



For example, Quantum AI says Elon Musk endorses Quantum AI, but this is a lie, and Musk has no affiliation with this platform. (please note: Quantum AI has now redacted its Elon Musk claims on its website).

Furthermore, the substantial original deposit raises some red flags. Most regulated brokers (and other parties offering trading services) will not ask users for money until they have had an opportunity to explore the platform.

Furthermore, we were unable to corroborate whether it executes accurate trades or simply wastes your money on bad contracts.

Is Quantum AI Risky?

On its website, the robot does not provide any security details. As a result, we cannot affirm whether the site employs anti-malware or antivirus software. Furthermore, there is no indication of SSL encryption, so your data may not be secure. The robot does state that it provides data to third parties. If you do not concur with this practice, you should consider using another platform.

Is My Money and I Safe?

Overall, the traders with whom Quantum AI collaborates are world-renowned, and you should not be concerned about the security of your trading funds. Quantum AI does not have a digital wallet, so it is not in charge of storing traders' money. Instead, the brokers with whom it works are in charge of safeguarding your funds and ensuring that you trade under the best possible circumstances.

Quantum AI, on the other hand, is extremely encrypted, so all of your data, including email, should be secure. The brokers it works with are also regulated by top-tier authorities, adding to the assurance that your funds are secure.

Is the Quantum AI Trading Platform governed?

Simply stated, dealing with regulated brokers ensures the safety of your funds and a favorable trading platform. Authorities that regulate such agents include the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and others.

However, Quantum AI trading software is not controlled in any of the countries where it operates.

Do I Need To Verify My Quantum AI Account?

Before using the robot, users must verify their email addresses and other personal details. In addition, they must complete a KYC questionnaire with a broker agent.

How to Begin Using the Quantum AI Trading Platform

To create a trading account with Quantum AI and begin your trading journey, follow these steps:

1. Register with the automaton

Fill out the signup form on the Quantum AI homepage, then confirm your account by clicking on the link sent to your email address.



2. Finish the KYC procedure.

Wait for a call from the broker's representative. Once they have, finish the KYC procedure and pay your deposit.

3. Begin with the trial account.

Create a trading process or strategy and familiarize yourself with the robot's features on the trial account. When you understand how the bot works, you can return to your normal account.



4. Change your trading approach

Adjust your stop-loss limits and parameters based on your trading money and objectives.



5. Begin dealing in real time.

To begin trading, enable active trading in your Quantum AI account.

How Do I Uninstall Quantum AI?

We recommend that you call Quantum AI's customer service for assistance before beginning the process of deleting your account. You can also start the procedure by going to the bot's menu and selecting the settings command. Quantum AI's account can also be deleted through their linked broker. However, this process results in the loss of all data associated with the broker and the robot.

How Can I Get My Money Back From Quantum AI?



Withdrawing money from Quantum AI is simple and only takes a few minutes. All transactions are started through the brokers' platforms because they are responsible for storing your trading funds. Here are the steps to getting money from Quantum AI.

Log in to your buying account at the Quantum AI-affiliated broker.

You will locate your wallet and choose a favored payment method from those permitted by the broker.



Choose how much money you want to take.



When you click withdraw, the funds will be transferred to your chosen account within 24 hours.

Keep in mind that depending on the payment method you use, transactions can be finished in less time. Furthermore, most brokers only accept deals in fiat currencies. As a result, before beginning the withdrawal procedure, select an appropriate fiat currency to transact with.



Last Words on Quantum AI

Quantum AI may seem like a simple way to make a passive income in trading, but we don't suggest it for beginners. Trading bots lose all money and give little control over transactions.



Other Quantum AI reviews indicate that reaching support for account issues or withdrawals may be difficult. Representative contact information is scarce.



Use a licensed broker, exchange, or buying site. They're harder to use and require study, but they're more secure, follow strict guidelines, and offer educational resources and customer support.