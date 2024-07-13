Quant MF's AUM Rises To Lifetime High Amid Search And Seizure At Fund's Office

The net asset value (NAV) and assets under management (AUM) of Quant Mutual Fund's majority of schemes are at an all-time high, the fund has notified its investors.

The mutual fund house informed its investors that its total assets under management (AUM) had reached an all-time high of over Rs 94,000 crore.

Quant MF's AUM

The fund house has seen net outflows of Rs 696 crore and net equity outflows of Rs 877 crore in the last three weeks, which is less than 1 per cent of AUM (asset under management) compared to their current AUM of over Rs 94,000 crore, which is at an all-time high, according to the message on reaching record highs.

"Extremely healthy, with more than 54 per cent assets being very liquid, which include large-cap stocks, T-bills, G-secs, gold, and silver," they continued, describing their liquidity position.

"Our dynamic style of money management is in line with our superior risk-adjusted returns generated by our schemes," the message stated.

Front running case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) probed 'Quant Mutual Fund' India's fastest-growing mutual fund for possible front-running, an illegal practice in which fund managers place their own orders prior to executing large trades in order to profit from the expected price movement.

Search and seizure at fund house

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted a search and seizure operation at the mutual fund house as part of an investigation into possible front-running of trades, according to Moneycontrol.

Investors in Quant Mutual Fund have been advised that the market regulator's data collection was part of a court-approved search and seizure operation rather than a routine inquiry.