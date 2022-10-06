Qualcomm partners with Indian telecom firm to develop next-gen 5G outdoor smart cell

Representative image | Photo credit: IANS

HFCL Limited has entered into an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., for HFCL’s design and development of 5G Outdoor Small Cell products. In continuation with its 5G strategy, HFCL’s investment in 5G Outdoor Small Cell products will enable faster rollout of 5G networks, improved 5G user experience and more efficient utilization of 5G spectrum.

Small cells will play a critical role in 5G networks due to the introduction of higher spectrum bands, which necessitate denser network deployments to support larger traffic volumes. Small cell deployments help to enhance coverage in places where existing macro cells have coverage holes or blackspots, or where coverage does not exist all. In addition, small cells provide capacity enhancements by offloading traffic from macro cells in densely occupied locations.

HFCL’s 5G Outdoor Small Cell is an All-in-one Small Cell and supports both 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) modes. It supports flexible deployment options and can be deployed on street poles, walls of buildings and on rooftops to cover traffic hotspots, fill network coverage holes, and also to improve the coverage at public venues like railway-station, stadiums, and airports.

Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, said “As operators start rolling out 5G networks in India, they need outdoor small cells to complement their macro networks for a seamless 5G experience. Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative and highly integrated 5G small cell platform enables us to more quickly develop a portfolio of small cell products for both sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave to address India and global markets.”

Global market research firm Fortune Business Insights forecasts worldwide 5G small cell market will increase from USD 740 million in 2020 to USD 17.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 54.4%.

“As 5G becomes mainstream in India, small cells will be crucial for successful 5G infrastructure and realizing the potential of IoT and smart cities. Qualcomm Technologies is committed to supporting and accelerating India’s 5G journey, and we are pleased to be working closely with an industry leader such as HFCL to enhance network densification, accelerate 5G adoption and deliver unparalleled consumer experiences in India,” said Mr. Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC.