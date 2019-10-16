Qualcomm, Ericsson show first live 5G video call in India

New Delhi: Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Tuesday demonstrated the first live 5G video call in the country on mmWave. 5G services - which promise faster Internet speed and lower latency for users - is yet to be rolled out in India, even though it has been made available in countries like the US and South Korea.

The government has said it will auction spectrum including 5G airwaves in the current fiscal.

Ericsson's demonstration was done using a smartphone-based on the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem-RF System and Ericsson's 5G platform including 5G NR radio, RAN Compute products and 5G Evolved Packet Core.

Meanwhile, Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia said it is joining hands with IT major Wipro to develop solutions to help operators and enterprise customers in their 5G journey. Nokia is conducting lab testing of 5G use cases at Bengaluru.