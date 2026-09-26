Qatar PM Calls Strait Of Hormuz Situation ‘Very Difficult’, Says Diplomacy Must Prevail

Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has described the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as “very difficult and very challenging”, while urging an end to what he called the “manipulation and blackmailing” of waterways.

In an interview with CNN, Al-Thani said, “The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is very difficult, very challenging. This is unacceptable. The strait has been always an international waterway… We should put an end to this manipulation and this blackmailing of the waterways."

Qatar pushes for diplomatic solution

Al-Thani also said diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US had shown signs of progress.

He said, "We’ve been in the past few weeks… trying our best to bring back diplomacy on track between Iran and the US", adding that indirect talks held this week had “some positive progress… We are really hopeful that diplomacy can prevail and that we can find a solution."

On the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Al-Thani also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Qatar's Foreign Ministry said their discussions covered regional developments, efforts to reduce tensions and creating conditions for dialogue.

Qatar has been involved in diplomatic efforts amid the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

Iran proposes seven-day ceasefire

The developments came after reports that US President Donald Trump had rejected an Iranian proposal for a seven-day ceasefire. Iran's Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had presented the proposal through intermediaries.

Under the plan, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz at the end of the seven-day period and resume comprehensive discussions on its nuclear programme.