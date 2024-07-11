Q1FY25 Earning Update: Anand Rathi Wealth Reports 38% Surge In Net Profit, AUM Rises 59%

Anand Rathi Wealth Reports 38% Surge In Net Profit, AUM Rises 59% |

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, one of the leading India's wealth firms, on Thursday (July 11) announced their financial performance for the first quarter of FY25.

Financial Performance Highlights

1. Consolidated Net Profit Surges

As per the regulatory filings, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 73 Crores for April - June 2024 (Q1 FY25), a surge of 38 per cent compared to the same period last year.

2. Revenue Growth

In the total revenue segment for Q1 FY25, the reported a 38 per cent surge YoY, reaching Rs 245 Crores.

3. Assets Under Management (AUM) Expansion

The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) increased to Rs 69,018 Crores, a rise of 59 per cent YoY.

4. Mutual Fund Segment Highlights

The mutual fund revenue of the company soared by 70 YoY, reaching Rs 89 Crores.

The net inflows into mutual funds of the company rose by 173 YoY, reaching Rs 3,364 crores and the equity mutual fund net inflows surged 462 YoY, totaling Rs 2,091 Crores.

5. Digital and Subsidiary Performance:

The Digital Wealth, a subsidiary of the company, reported a 13 per cent YoY growth, reaching to Rs 6.89 Crores, with Assets Under Management climbing by 48 per cent to Rs 1,727 Crores.

Omni Financial Advisors, another subsidiary of the company saw a surge of 18 per cent YoY to reach Rs 1.84 crore.

“India’s strong fundamentals continue to attract investments into the equity markets with incremental inflows recording new highs every month. During Q1 FY25, our equity mutual fund net inflows increased by 462% Y-o-Y to ₹ 2,091 crores. This continued growth underscores the deep trust and confidence our clientele place in our value proposition," said Feroze Azeez, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in the BSE exchange filing.

Screengrab of Anand Rathi Wealth share performance |

Shares performance

The shares of the company on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 4,142.00, up by 21.65 points or 0.53 per cent.