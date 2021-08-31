Q1 GDP growth expands 20.1% on low base; manufacturing shines, consumer spending rebounds

India's GDP grew by 20.1 per cent in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY22) as compared to contraction of 24.4 per cent in Q1 FY21, government data released on Tuesday showed.

A better-than-expected manufacturing performance, a milder hit to services and a rebound in consumer spending helped the Q1 growth in spite of a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

The period from April to June had less stringent lockdown norms than in the same period of last year with demand staying resilient.

Besides, a steady growth in exports as well as robust performance of agricultural sector is expected to give a push to GDP growth in the current fiscal year.

GDP is derived as the sum of the gross value added (GVA) at basic prices plus all taxes on products less all subsidies on products. The total tax revenue used for GDP compilation includes non-GST revenue and GST revenue.

"GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q1 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 32.38 lakh crore as against Rs 26.95 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21, marking a growth of 20.1 per cent as compared to contraction of 24.4 per cent in Q1 2020-21," said the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Quarterly GVA at basic price at constant (2011-12) prices for Q1 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 30.48 lakh crore as against Rs 25.66 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 18.8 per cent.

GDP at current prices in the year Q1 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 51.23 lakh crore as against Rs 38.89 lakh crore in Q1 2020-21, showing a growth of 31.7 per cent as compared to contraction of 22.3 per cent in Q1 2020-21.

GVA at basic price at current prices in Q1 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 46.2 lakh crore as against Rs 36.53 lakh crore in Q1 2020-21, showing a growth of 26.5 per cent.

Industry reactions

D.R.E Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner, CRCL LLP



“The better-than-expected GDP numbers are room for optimism, especially the growth in the construction sector augur well for the economy. It should result in an increase in credit offtake. There could be some inflationary pressures in the short term. We also see a good pickup in industrial activity across all our clients from varied sectors and remain optimistic on a continuing upswing in the economy.



It will be interesting to watch how the Central Bank now looks at the interest rates in its next review, and if tapering is likely to happen even in India.”

Ram Raheja - Director, S Raheja Realty

“‘With double-digit growth in Q1FY22, the strong recovery can surely be deemed as nothing less than outstanding despite a low base. This GDP reading clearly testifies the resilience of the Indian Economy vs its global counterparts and reinforces the strong fundamentals of the country. The Indian economy has seen a sharp rebound from the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, supported by high government spending, reform measures, monetary policy support, progressive unlocking along with the mega vaccination drive. Based on the estimates, there has been an improvement in the construction sector growth YoY given the economic activities were at a standstill last year. With various reforms and RBI’s resolve to support the financial markets and economy, the Indian economy is well poised to ride the long term structural growth path.

Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank

"The GDP figures for the first quarter came in marginally weaker than our expectations. However, economic activity has been reviving since July and has picked up momentum. As vaccination pace picks up we expect the momentum to pick up further, although remain wary on the evolution of delta variant cases."

Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist and Head of Research, Bandhan Bank

The 20.1% year-on-year growth in GDP during Q1 2021-22 is broadly on expected lines. While this is a sharp uptick optically, this should not lead to any exuberance as the statistical effect of the 24.4% contraction in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year played a dominant role in pushing the current print higher.



Going ahead, without any fresh headwinds as regards the Covid-19 scenario, GDP growth is expected to hover around the mid-single digit zone. Overall, the need for continued policy support for the real economy remains strong given the nascent and uneven nature of the recovery. Progress of vaccination will likely remain a key factor in ensuring medium term sustainability of recovery in economic activities.

Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.

"The GDP figures post the second covid wave in India are reporting a robust recovery of 20.1% for the April to June quarter. With this, we can expect better than ever double-digit GDP numbers for the rest of Fy22; year backed by a large section of the population taking vaccination and ultimately moving towards normalcy.Stock indexes are reaping high records and from a real estate standpoint, construction has also seen a rise owing to the foresight of the second wave and the tailored reforms to keep businesses and construction operational. The positive developments are watched for to be supported by a supply-side push from reforms and easing of regulations ultimately boosting the Construction segment. Further from here, the growth factor largely relies on increment of disposable income that took a hit during the pandemic."

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 06:44 PM IST