Q1 Earnings, Inflation In Focus, Geopolitical Risks May Keep Markets Volatile

Indian markets may stay volatile next week as investors track Q1 earnings, July inflation, crude oil prices. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are expected to remain volatile next week as investors track Q1 FY27 corporate earnings, July retail inflation, crude oil prices, US-Iran tensions and foreign institutional investor (FII) flows.

The benchmarks ended the previous week higher despite sharp swings. The Sensex gained 0.52 per cent to close at 78,499.17, while the Nifty advanced 0.77 per cent to 24,570.65.

Investors spent the week assessing the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework for F&O stocks, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision and continuing geopolitical uncertainty.

Earnings Watch

The ongoing Q1 FY27 earnings season will remain a major stock-specific trigger. Several prominent companies are due to announce their April-June quarter results during the coming week.

Investors will closely examine revenue growth, margins, management commentary and business outlook for indications about corporate performance in the months ahead.

Inflation Data

India’s July retail inflation data, scheduled to be released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on August 12, will be another key domestic trigger.

The reading will be watched for clues on the inflation trajectory and its potential implications for the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy outlook.

Geopolitical Risks

Developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict and the strategically important Strait of Hormuz will remain in focus.

Iran has reportedly proposed fresh conditions for reopening the Strait, while the UAE has reported that one of its vessels was targeted by an Iranian missile.

Any escalation in tensions or further delay in reopening the shipping route could put upward pressure on crude oil prices, potentially affecting sentiment towards Indian equities.

Institutional Flows

Foreign investor activity will also be closely monitored after FIIs turned net buyers on Friday, snapping a brief selling streak.

Provisional exchange data showed FIIs bought shares worth Rs 12,941.31 crore and sold Rs 12,461.07 crore, resulting in a net inflow of Rs 480.24 crore.

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Domestic institutional investors remained supportive, recording net purchases of Rs 235.56 crore. DIIs bought equities worth Rs 15,679.58 crore and sold shares worth Rs 15,444.02 crore.

With earnings, inflation, crude prices and geopolitical developments converging, investors may brace for another volatile week.